Efg Asset Management Americas Boosted Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $1.22 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lathrop Investment Management Increases Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 8,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 177,783 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 168,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 13.16 million shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 2,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,893 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, up from 4,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $8.98 during the last trading session, reaching $558.91. About 327,592 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 333,281 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.4% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 1.43 million were accumulated by Natl Pension Ser. Bristol John W & invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 104,111 shares. Fdx Advsr accumulated 0.05% or 30,664 shares. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 0.1% or 30,240 shares. 2.92 million were reported by Mackenzie Corp. Moreover, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc has 0.59% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Staley Cap Advisers owns 817,190 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. First Eagle Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.29% or 27.91 million shares. 428,281 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Field & Main Financial Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,148 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 2.50 million shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,020 shares to 64,875 shares, valued at $19.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,235 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.17% or 68,665 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment has 126,310 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 190 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 751 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.19% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Park Avenue Limited Com has 1,692 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 90 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Camarda Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Artemis Mngmt Llp has invested 0.29% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 22,851 shares. Parametric Associates Lc invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has 1,120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.