Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) Valuation Rose While Financial Engines Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $850,141; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $4.20 Million

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $189.76. About 907,428 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 677,753 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 34,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.67 EPS, down 24.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.25% EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 192,148 shares to 401,713 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHF) by 14.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 53.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.42 million for 35.67 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.