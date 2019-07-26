Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Verition Fund Management Has Decreased Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake as Stock Declined

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 67.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 20,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,754 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 30,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 617,684 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $212.8. About 647,336 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,779 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.21M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 3,557 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 12,634 shares. 1,900 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 158,137 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 17,423 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 391,500 shares. Tekla Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,300 shares. Asset One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 144,607 shares. Comerica State Bank owns 0.03% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 84,707 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 19,402 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 1.12 million shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 6,664 shares to 10,622 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp (Call) (NYSE:VC).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.15 million for 11.74 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHM) by 391,542 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $137.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Common Stock (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

