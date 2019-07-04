Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) Market Value Rose While Financial Engines Advisors Decreased by $850,141 Its Position; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Twin Capital Management Raised Holding

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 623,628 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 46,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 220,380 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 173,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 4.95M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Marshall Wace Llp reported 106,863 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited owns 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 321,407 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 6.77M shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 162,410 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 189,547 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Com has 0.34% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 14,220 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kentucky Retirement owns 23,288 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.15% or 371,703 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw invested in 0.02% or 505,335 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech stated it has 149,750 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd accumulated 1.92M shares. Hilton Capital Limited holds 0% or 164 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $301,788 activity. On Friday, January 11 Gottesfeld Stephen P sold $122,605 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 3,500 shares. The insider Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 1,250 shares worth $42,663.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Dollar High Yiel (HYG) by 4,620 shares to 15,735 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,415 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co A Com.

