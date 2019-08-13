Edwards Lifesciences (Put) (EW) Stake Lifted by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $18.60 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 195,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.70 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 1.43M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Put) (EW) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $218.83. About 531,535 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 113,868 shares to 127,432 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 34,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,300 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Limited Co accumulated 32,284 shares. Bailard has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 398,096 are held by Aperio Group Incorporated Lc. 13,855 are held by Cumberland Prtn Ltd. Montecito Bancorp & has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,574 shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 479,369 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The reported 483,346 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Schnieders Capital Management Limited holds 0.13% or 3,083 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aldebaran Inc has invested 1.55% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.04% or 4,443 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 46,410 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt accumulated 211,767 shares or 1.1% of the stock.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.