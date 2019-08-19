Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Value Rose While Wedgewood Partners Lowered by $30.62 Million Its Position; Oberweis Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Biotelemetry (BEAT) as Shares Declined

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 160,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 660,819 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.43 million, down from 821,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.5. About 1.11M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 34,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 140,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 174,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 261,060 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 61,900 shares to 113,600 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr by 19,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

More notable recent BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AppFolio (APPF) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia beats quarterly revenue estimates; shares rise – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Estee Lauder Posts an Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wynn Resorts’ (WYNN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot (HD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 351,788 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 1.33M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability accumulated 12,813 shares. 84,512 were reported by Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc. 224,513 were reported by Natixis. Everence Capital Management has invested 0.05% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Teton holds 0.82% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 133,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.01% stake. Eam Investors Lc accumulated 0.54% or 35,083 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.04% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 10,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 35,900 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Stephens Investment Management Gp Ltd has invested 0.6% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.