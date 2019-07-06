Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Value Rose While Baxter Bros Has Decreased Position by $332,149; Echo Street Capital Management Increases Position in Extended Stay Amer (STAY)

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,975 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.3. About 828,566 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 162,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.19 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 444,539 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34 million for 35.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Fir Tree Capital Limited Partnership holds 871,446 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd reported 52,600 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 33,775 shares. 1,610 are held by Architects. Eqis Incorporated reported 12,622 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 29,363 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Ct reported 2.15% stake. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 208,656 shares. 3,977 are held by Amer Int Gru. 16,225 were accumulated by Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 276,631 shares. Burgundy Asset stated it has 2.72M shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 2.17 million shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,196 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

