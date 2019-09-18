Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Price Rose While Cohen Lawrence B Decreased Its Holding; Atika Capital Management Increases Stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98M, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.67. About 609,387 shares traded or 15.28% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $217.88. About 513,708 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Sunrun, WR Grace – Benzinga” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace to Present at Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. Dockman William C. also bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares. On Thursday, August 1 the insider La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

