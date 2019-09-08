Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Pg&E (PCG) Position Held by Baupost Group Llc

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 24.50 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.10M, up from 15.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 18,800 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 896,234 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.18 million for 46.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,500 shares to 45,200 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 145,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Dean Foods Co New (NYSE:DF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tpg Gru (Sbs) reported 1.59M shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department reported 159 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 656,747 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 51.73% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glenmede Na accumulated 1,105 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Com has 196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 46,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Silver Point Capital Lp owns 13.46M shares for 33.7% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,137 shares. Moreover, Centerbridge Limited Partnership has 16.49% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 6.75M shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,162 shares. Fil Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 16,136 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation.