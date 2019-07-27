Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Riverpark Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $2.02 Million as Shares Rose; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Stake by $300,705; Stock Declined

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 20,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.10 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 811,273 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,346 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.14 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 13,271 shares to 39,528 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Norbord Inc. (OSB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTION â€“ Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend and Confirms First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 316,577 shares to 762,600 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 365,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 181,000 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 170,308 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Llc stated it has 641,863 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. One Trading Lp holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.40 million shares. Stevens Management LP owns 90,588 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 325,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legg Mason invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). United Service Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 894,295 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 960 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 12,930 shares stake. 438,690 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Management LP has invested 0.28% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated has 29,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.00 million activity.