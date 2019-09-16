Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Riverpark Advisors Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Boosted Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holding by $2.99 Million; Share Value Declined

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 119,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 697,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56M, up from 577,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.87. About 459,712 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 45,246 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36M, down from 52,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $215.67. About 294,671 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. 2,000 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $36,360 were bought by BALL M LEROY. The insider Davis Elliot S bought $35,060. 5,000 shares valued at $91,800 were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S on Tuesday, August 13. 2,500 shares valued at $44,208 were bought by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 30,000 shares to 284,200 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 171,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,137 shares, and cut its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 57,149 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Broadview Advsrs Limited owns 211,921 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Boston Prns stated it has 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Moore Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.17% or 280,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 36,700 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I Inc stated it has 1.39M shares or 5.22% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,171 shares. Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,660 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 203 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Llc holds 8,362 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp holds 12,382 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.01% stake.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,343 shares to 10,741 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

