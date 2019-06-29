Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Riverpark Advisors Has Cut Position as Stock Price Rose; Ghp Investment Advisors Stake in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Increased by $468,240

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 108.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 11,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,450 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 10,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 1.58M shares traded or 53.36% up from the average. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $193.4M; 23/03/2018 – Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theatre in Lufkin, Texas With Luxury Lounger Recliners; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 24/04/2018 – RealD And Cinemark Renew 3D Agreement Through 2022; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO’S UNIT ACQUIRED A 50 PCT INTEREST IN FE CONCEPTS, AN ENTERTAINMENT JOINT VENTURE WITH AWSR INVESTMENTS, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK, CHAIRMAN FORM JV TO DEVELOP ENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES; 29/03/2018 – CINEMARK USA, AMENDS SR SECURED CREDIT PACT; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,346 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $184.74. About 4.25 million shares traded or 224.68% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 280 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 280,000 shares. Earnest Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 256,959 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 231,969 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 70,355 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Brookstone Cap owns 12,354 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd has invested 1.92% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). First Dallas Secs holds 35,550 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 3,579 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 1.22 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,122 shares in its portfolio. Rivulet Cap Lc accumulated 1.54% or 410,075 shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares to 81,853 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.42 million for 34.73 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.