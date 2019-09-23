Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position; Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased Qep Res (QEP) Position by $7.14 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 8,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 267,938 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.50 million, down from 276,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $219.3. About 591,990 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 5.97M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.19M, down from 6.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.385. About 3.59 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.94 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 148,560 shares to 597,270 shares, valued at $54.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 971,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 467,185 shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $37.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.