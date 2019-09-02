Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Position by $423,829; Bulldog Investors Stake in Equus Total Return (EQS) Cut by $303,687 as Stock Declined

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 303,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.30% . The hedge fund held 172,477 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 476,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Equus Total Return Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.0084 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7516. About 4,205 shares traded or 29.54% up from the average. Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) has declined 35.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value; 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America; 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election; 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 50,636 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, down from 52,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 823,269 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold EQS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.71 million shares or 3.52% less from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Susquehanna Llp has 0% invested in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 34,529 shares. Wynnefield Inc owns 71,304 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 17,286 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 52,329 shares. West Family holds 0.12% or 243,803 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp owns 92,659 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 67,154 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) for 2,082 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 20,297 shares. Bulldog Investors accumulated 172,477 shares. Shufro Rose And Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares to 435,553 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. $2.07 million worth of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) was sold by MVC CAPITAL – INC. on Wednesday, July 24.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.07M for 45.46 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 98,741 shares to 389,617 shares, valued at $14.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 20,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).