Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Upped Its Position by $1.73 Million; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lowered Fiserv (FISV) Position as Stock Price Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 9,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,263 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 6,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $187.53. About 678,914 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 38,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.91. About 1.91 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 10,947 shares to 83,098 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 109,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,423 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 28.98 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

