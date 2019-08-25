Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Polen Capital Management Has Trimmed O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Position by $123.36 Million; Valuation Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 317,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61 million, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $377.34. About 486,319 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 1.02M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26 million for 19.65 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 14,235 shares to 45,955 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 548,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

