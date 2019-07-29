Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Has Lowered Stake by $525,250; Magnetar Financial Lowered Its Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Stake as Valuation Declined

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 12,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $479,000, down from 22,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 813,572 shares traded or 28.50% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 3.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.38 million shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.63M for 43.26 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $90.24 million for 12.96 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 276,085 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 32,117 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Art Advisors has invested 0.06% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Salem Invest Counselors Inc invested in 0.22% or 46,238 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.05% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Eii Capital Management holds 0.88% or 34,009 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,990 shares. Sei Com accumulated 161,748 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 5,340 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0% or 6,200 shares. Northern Corporation owns 1.17M shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 540 shares. Moreover, American Century Companies has 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 183,583 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 84,313 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Prn) by 4.15 million shares to 8.28M shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn).