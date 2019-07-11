Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Cut Its Holding; Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,483 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 22,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $191.18. About 958,317 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34 million for 35.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

