Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Iberiabank Boosted Its Stake; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Lowered Stake

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 3,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 35,567 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 32,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.3. About 688,925 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 11,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 28,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 40,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 1.42 million shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR CONFIRMS FOX AS PURCHASER FOR SOME TV STATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair: Selling TV Stations to Standard Media Group LLC, Meredith, Howard Stirk, Cunningham Broadcasting; 12/04/2018 – 12 U.S. senators seek FCC probe of Sinclair news scripts, pause in Tribune review; 17/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson endorses merger between Sinclair Broadcasting, Tribune Media; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Will Grant Sinclair Options to Acquire Stations in Chicago; Austin, Texas; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEEKING U.S. APPROVAL TO BUY TRIBUNE MEDIA; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN, NBC, defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after ‘fake news’ speeches by local anchors; 24/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Sinclair to sell additional TV stations in bid to win approval for Tribune Media acquisition; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group (SBS) Advisors Buys Into Sinclair Broadcast Class A

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “8 Stocks to Buy That Are Growing Faster Than Amazon – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cinedigm and Jungo TV’s Popular Combat Go and Hallypop Networks Are Available Now On Sinclair Broadcast Group’s STIRR Streaming Service – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair shares rise after profit, revenue beat Wall Street estimates – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.08% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 10,267 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,867 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 11,038 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 581,463 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 56,694 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.22 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank owns 7,716 shares. Amer Century Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,300 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 937,637 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% or 1.00 million shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 104,169 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Company owns 233,284 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 3,089 shares to 7,559 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “E W Scripps Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 13,524 shares to 14,429 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD) by 11,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,060 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Technology Select Sector Fund (XLK).