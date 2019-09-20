Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Cut Holding in Watsco (WSO) as Shares Rose

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $165.57. About 142,988 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 3,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 9,650 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 13,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $218.24. About 672,662 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.42 million for 18.40 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 38,166 shares to 44,859 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) by 392,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 273 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.04% or 15,000 shares. Cap World Investors owns 1.31 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors has 143 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 49 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 126,600 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt invested in 60,887 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 95,010 shares. 13,779 are owned by Verity And Verity Limited Liability. Bb&T Secs Lc accumulated 33,860 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,810 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt reported 1,934 shares. Franklin Resources invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bath Savings Trust owns 0.92% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 28,228 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 67,756 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.54M for 44.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 21,210 shares to 25,625 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser1 by 72,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devicesinc Com (NASDAQ:AMD).