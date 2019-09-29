Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Covington Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Nbt Bank N A Has Cut Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position by $1.89 Million

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 40,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 67,192 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, down from 107,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47M shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 11/04/2018 – Mick Mulvaney on Wells Fargo and Data Collection (Video); 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 15/03/2018 – Sloan Raise Shows Wells Fargo Still Lacks Accountability: Gadfly; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Cleaning House as Probes Continue — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 5,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 21,960 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.34 million shares traded or 23.35% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Important Steps To Take Before Making Your First Big Retirement Purchase – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Baird Says US Banks Still Have Big Value: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 26,129 shares. Holowesko Prtnrs owns 2.71M shares for 10.57% of their portfolio. 1.88 million were reported by Causeway Mgmt Lc. Parsec Fin Mgmt holds 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 87,644 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.86% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Capital Investors has 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). International Invsts owns 1.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 57.31 million shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management accumulated 6.48% or 1.31 million shares. Gfs Limited Liability has 190,962 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Com holds 2,114 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,070 were accumulated by Davis R M. Punch & Assoc Investment Mngmt owns 11,090 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bartlett Commerce accumulated 95,262 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 13.94M shares or 5.4% of the stock.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,948 shares to 40,050 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,839 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Koa Accel Launches as New Type of Medical Device Accelerator, Embedding Expert, Invested Teams to Drive Innovations Forward, Faster, to Reduce Investor Risk – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.