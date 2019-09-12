Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Decreased Holding; Maverick Capital LTD Upped Its Macys (M) Position by $7.89 Million

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $221.12. About 29,264 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 375,620 shares as the company's stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 752,610 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15 million, up from 376,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 986,145 shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 52,180 shares to 141,980 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 415,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.49M shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

