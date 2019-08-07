Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Trimmed Holding by $1.08 Million; Banbury Partners Has Cut Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) as Shares Rose

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 102,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 221,678 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32 million, down from 324,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.64% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $121.17. About 3.88M shares traded or 96.60% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 16,867 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 22,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.73. About 800,980 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 80,437 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Pa owns 0.29% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 33,797 shares. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 1.81M shares. Capital Innovations Limited Liability accumulated 5,939 shares or 1.56% of the stock. The Indiana-based 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Yhb Investment Incorporated reported 31,605 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Eaton Vance has 2.18M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 2.95M shares. 1,199 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.99% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Rmb Capital Management Llc invested in 0.01% or 5,393 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,298 shares. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 52,892 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,295 shares to 109,448 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

