Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Bokf Cut Its Position by $2.32 Million; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Rose, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Increased Its Stake by $455,000

Bokf decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 12,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 37,257 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, down from 49,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $220.45. About 811,580 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.23 million, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 10.65M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.43% or 3.14M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 57,713 are held by Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Com. 50,815 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Comm Limited. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 10,115 were accumulated by Schaller Investment Group Inc Inc. Stack Fincl Management has invested 1.87% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Woodstock reported 58,684 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd holds 491,538 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Paw Cap Corporation reported 0.72% stake. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated holds 10,814 shares. 271,104 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Cornerstone Incorporated has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.59% or 740,449 shares in its portfolio. Telos Cap Mngmt reported 15,132 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 65,600 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857,800 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 45.17 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.