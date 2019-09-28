Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Aviva Plc Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose; Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Cut Its Holding by $435,285 as Valuation Declined

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 2,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 10,520 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, down from 13,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.08 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 1,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 119,502 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.08 million, down from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.47M shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Grwt Etf (IVW) by 5,540 shares to 24,264 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T S&P500 Eql Wgt by 24,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 38,028 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Principal Fin reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,365 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.14% or 6,847 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 275,354 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jones Finance Cos Lllp accumulated 38,484 shares. General American Invsts accumulated 1.02% or 70,000 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,950 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Raymond James And Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 384,671 shares. Pnc Gru has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 69,720 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 11.62 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ellington Group Ltd has 1,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71M for 14.55 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Excellent Numbers From Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 Report – Motley Fool” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources: The Downturn Continues – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural has 10 more years of drilling its best inventory, CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 119,018 shares to 920,341 shares, valued at $89.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 49,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporati (NYSE:NEM).