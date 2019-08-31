Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Value Rose While Sands Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $50.23 Million; First Dallas Securities Lifted Its Enlink Midstream Unit Rep (ENLC) Stake

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 37,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 240,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 202,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 3.86 million shares traded or 30.94% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 262,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7.69 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 billion, down from 7.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 758,211 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $252.12M for 45.09 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 936 shares to 24,703 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,531 shares to 19,178 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,084 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

