Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Reaches $218.93 After 3.00% Down Move; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $218.93. About 154,089 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCTThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $46.19 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $212.36 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EW worth $1.39B less.

Among 2 analysts covering First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Financial Bancorp has $30 highest and $2900 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 24.21% above currents $23.75 stock price. First Financial Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Sunday, February 24 to “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2900 target in Thursday, June 20 report. See First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) latest ratings:

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. The insider kramer william j bought 176 shares worth $4,245. 300 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $7,797 were bought by olszewski richard e. Another trade for 516 shares valued at $12,498 was bought by Rahe Maribeth S. Berta Vince had bought 263 shares worth $6,344. Ach J Wickliffe bought 177 shares worth $4,269. Booth Cynthia O had bought 370 shares worth $8,924. Another trade for 258 shares valued at $6,249 was made by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L on Monday, July 1.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding firm for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It has a 11.45 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 82,024 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFBC); 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio Completes Conversion of MainSource Fincl Group Into First Fincl; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold First Financial Bancorp. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Numerixs Investment Tech Inc invested in 2,200 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 399,882 shares. 192,387 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 2,000 shares. 561,931 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Profund Advisors Llc owns 8,399 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 162,089 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 432,055 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Provident Mngmt has 0.39% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Dean Capital Management accumulated 59,350 shares.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.49 million for 44.50 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.19 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 64.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $130 lowest target. $201.40’s average target is -8.01% below currents $218.93 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 27 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.