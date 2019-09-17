Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Reaches $218.77 After 3.00% Up Move; Northern Trust (NTRS) Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.71% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $218.77. About 234,990 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $45.50 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $225.33 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EW worth $1.36B more.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for firms, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. It has a 14.44 P/E ratio. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment activities outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation for 974,254 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 146,623 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc has 3.06% invested in the company for 113,182 shares. The Illinois-based Fairpointe Capital Llc has invested 2.92% in the stock. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc., a New York-based fund reported 138,102 shares.

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 3.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.58 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $350.28M for 14.64 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.86% negative EPS growth.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.50 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 64.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve.