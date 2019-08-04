Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose While Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As State Street (STT) Shares Declined, Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Cut Its Holding by $1.26 Million

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in State Street (STT) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 19,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.27M, down from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in State Street for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 2.47 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 06/03/2018 – State Street Launches Investable Indices; 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 101.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 4,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 9,606 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 4,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 1.02 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW)

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,586 shares to 1,836 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 474,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 150,997 shares to 562,347 shares, valued at $22.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 85,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival (NYSE:CCL).