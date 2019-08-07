Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose While Moreno Evelyn V Lowered Holding; Shamrock Asset Management Lowered Its Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Position by $364,563 as Stock Declined

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $212.06. About 341,412 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 5.42 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) by 10,669 shares to 23,862 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. $2.89 million worth of stock was bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. Hamilton Thomas Edward had bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294 on Friday, May 17.