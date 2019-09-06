Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose While Capital Research Global Investors Lowered Its Holding by $41.00 Million; General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Clark Estates Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 214,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 3.59M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687.38 million, down from 3.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $224.98. About 1.14 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 2.56M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 46.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “L Brands Options Traders Set a Floor as Stock Slumps – Schaeffers Research” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 977,623 shares to 5.27M shares, valued at $500.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 843,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,000 shares to 105,500 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Fortinet, General Mills And More – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69M for 17.58 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 20,386 shares. Hightower Tru Ser Lta holds 151,847 shares. Benedict Fin invested 2.15% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tobam holds 2.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 818,299 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny stated it has 185,472 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bank Division holds 20,330 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tower Cap (Trc) accumulated 0.06% or 19,005 shares. Wright Invsts stated it has 15,754 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Co invested in 6,812 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 1.12 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wade G W And holds 0.05% or 9,754 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 8,450 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 7,852 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com reported 13,062 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.