Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Valuation Rose While Marietta Investment Partners Decreased Stake; Orleans Capital Management Cut Its Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $659,850

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $248.96. About 60,223 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 63,068 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, down from 72,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $213.18. About 63,863 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 13,350 shares to 23,515 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 9,226 shares to 90,548 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 2,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).