Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Valuation Rose While Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Increased Holding by $1.09 Million; Arbor Investment Advisors Holding In Facebook (FB) Was Has Lifted

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.01. About 3.85M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – Facebook is talking with news outlets about creating daily videos for Facebook Watch; 30/03/2018 – Facebook employees in an uproar over leaked memo, some call for aggressive action against leakers; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 24/05/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook has ‘always shared’ the values of Europe’s new data law; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF ANY EU CITIZENS’ DATA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY “RECENT SCANDAL”; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK GAINS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO RIGHTS TO 25 WEEKDAY MLB GAMES; 29/03/2018 – FB TO LAUNCH PUBLIC ARCHIVE SHOWING ADS WITH POLITICAL LABEL; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO PLAN TESTIFYING BEFORE COMMITTEE APRIL 12; 20/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on law firm investigating Facebook withdrawn; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall Signs Deal to Supply Facebook’s Nordic Data Centres With Renewable Energy

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 5,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 136,448 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.30 million, up from 130,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 200,443 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 204,283 shares to 300,170 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 9,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,551 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Privacy Issues Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Keep Facebookâ€™s Stock From Rising – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “CryptoCorner: Libra (Nasdaq: $FB) Not Listing Yuan in Basket of Currencies, Bakkt Warehouse Compared to ATMs by COO, Gemini Debuts Custody Platform and Nasdaq Launches Decentralized Finance Index – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim positive on Match despite FB Dating – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.