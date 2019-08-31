Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.64 Million as Share Price Rose; As Capstead Mtg (CMO) Stock Declined, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $8.65 Million Its Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% . The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $685.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 1.39 million shares traded or 55.48% up from the average. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 655.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 758,211 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 1.68M shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $26.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 22,342 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 15,798 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 44,934 shares. Sector Pension Board owns 0.01% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 77,894 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) or 13,781 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co reported 74,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc stated it has 2,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Parkside National Bank Tru has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Fmr Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 761,154 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 77,089 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc reported 60,357 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Td Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 369,000 shares. 5,149 were reported by Smart Portfolios Limited Company.