Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Riverpark Advisors Trimmed Stake by $2.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Markel Cut Its John Deere (DE) Holding by $14.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 52,346 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $219.64. About 301,229 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $151.39. About 632,583 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 13,271 shares to 39,528 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 45.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $675.02M for 17.52 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Co holds 88,130 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Piedmont Investment Advsrs owns 28,386 shares. Webster Bank N A owns 12,308 shares. Birmingham Mgmt Company Al reported 4.83% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Da Davidson & Company reported 124,559 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 30,180 are owned by Marketfield Asset Management Ltd. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Lc holds 201 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Company invested 2.74% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Amp Invsts Limited holds 87,235 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications holds 4,638 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 26,852 shares. Earnest Prns Lc holds 0.1% or 68,260 shares. Mairs & Inc holds 0% or 1,442 shares. Charter Trust invested in 0.17% or 9,083 shares.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 38,000 shares to 467,000 shares, valued at $33.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Llc by 57,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL).