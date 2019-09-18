Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Riverpark Advisors Has Cut Position by $1.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Hershey Co/The (HSY) Stock Rose While Dupont Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 45,246 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36 million, down from 52,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $219.42. About 819,550 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY) by 41.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 28,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 40,354 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, down from 68,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hershey Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $152.69. About 1.57M shares traded or 22.98% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.73 TO $4.98 INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 03/05/2018 – Hershey: Proceeds to Repay Part of Commercial Paper Issued in Amplify Snack Buy; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.96 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 70,836 shares to 169,772 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold 6,000 shares worth $918,270.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 100,755 shares to 108,455 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightsphere Investment Grou by 43,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan raises price target on Hershey – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Why All Pot Investors Should Pay Attention to ACB Stock Right Now – Profit Confidential” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hershey Solutions Online Portal Adds Product Ordering to Help Convenience Store Retailers Maximize Sales and Profits – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hershey: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey acquires ONE Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.