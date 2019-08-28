Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Partner Fund Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Miller Investment Management LP Lifted Its Stake

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 13.63M shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 33.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 180,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 360,307 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94 million, down from 540,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $214.89. About 621,128 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $254.89M for 43.68 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 165,134 shares to 721,229 shares, valued at $45.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 240,052 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $69.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.