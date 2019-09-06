Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Moreno Evelyn V Lowered Holding by $525,250; Signaturefd Has Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $1.10 Million

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4600% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 2.26 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 16/04/2018 - NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE - DATA; 25/04/2018 - ABBVIE'S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 15/04/2018 - Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 26/04/2018 - AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 17/05/2018 - Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 27/04/2018 - AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 05/04/2018 - Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 09/04/2018 - KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $226.38. About 416,194 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 5,319 shares to 3,297 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,701 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62M. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,925 were reported by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Group Inc Inc reported 4.68 million shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Verity & Verity Llc holds 55,796 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 44,248 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 255,559 shares. 1,634 are owned by Signature Lc. Orca Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bragg Inc stated it has 43,485 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 192,673 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 430,695 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Farmers Co has invested 0.84% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt holds 0.19% or 3,813 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd invested in 0.48% or 153,000 shares.

