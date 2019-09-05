Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Moreno Evelyn V Has Lowered Its Position by $525,250 as Stock Price Rose; Cryolife (CRY) Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Its Holding

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 56.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 96,601 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Rev $61.9M; 16/03/2018 – CryoLife May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$256M; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Backs FY Rev $250M-$256M; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE SEES FY ADJ EPS 0.29C TO 0.32C, EST. 31.33C; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Rev $52.8M; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 32c; 19/04/2018 – CryoLife Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. CRY’s profit will be $1.50 million for 165.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CRY shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 2.16% less from 26.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 64,998 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 416,567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 250 shares. Parkside State Bank And has invested 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 100,456 shares. Highland Cap Management LP stated it has 0.11% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Advisors Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,965 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,924 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 5,645 shares. 60,600 are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. Gotham Asset Limited Company accumulated 7,774 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 74,009 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 8,602 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perceptive Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 50,000 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,377 shares to 32,102 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 36,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Inv Exchg Sp M/Cap Etf.

