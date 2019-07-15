Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.43 Million; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding Held by King Luther Capital Management Corp

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 17,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,742 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.75M, down from 225,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $191.45. About 1.03 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 19,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.84M, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.67 million shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $12.42M were sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 100,310 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $51.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 23,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Firstcash Inc.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The #1 Way to Invest for Retirement – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “An Abbott Labs Analyst’s 5 Reasons To Own The Stock: ‘Near-Perfect For This Environment’ – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Inv Ltd Liability holds 1.04% or 19,008 shares in its portfolio. Allen Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wesbanco Bancorporation stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Citizens Northern owns 38,258 shares. Altfest L J Com has 2,670 shares. Hallmark Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ruggie Capital invested in 0.06% or 603 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 0.15% or 17,070 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company stated it has 2,042 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Dearborn Prtn Ltd has 0.35% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dumont & Blake Inv Ltd invested 0.64% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Coe Cap Limited Com holds 31,661 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest reported 82,776 shares stake. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 47 shares.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Edwards Lifesciences Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.