Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Increased Stake; Kornitzer Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Nike (NKE) by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 106.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 896,234 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 12,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 63,375 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 75,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 26,776 shares to 175,061 shares, valued at $29.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 59,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bank Ltd. (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Lc has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,429 shares. Brown Advisory has 261,098 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd stated it has 176,191 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. 32,950 are held by Peloton Wealth Strategists. 68,490 are held by Mufg Americas Holdings. Triangle Wealth owns 10,096 shares. Advisory Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,375 shares. Boston Advsr Lc holds 0.38% or 88,152 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.51% or 128,656 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 856 shares. Northstar Advsrs Lc holds 19,223 shares. Boys Arnold & Company owns 16,313 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Prns Lc stated it has 18,870 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Company Ca has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

