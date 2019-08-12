Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Trimmed Position by $1.19 Million as Valuation Rose; Capital Advisors Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $6.15 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 6,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 20,380 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 26,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 617,606 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 396.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 60,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 15,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 7.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – CBOE HOLDINGS INC CBOE.O : JP MORGAN SEES CONTINUED RISK OF FURTHER SLOWDOWN IN VIX FUTURES ACTIVITY; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts J.P. Morgan Securities Australia ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,880 shares to 21,110 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,325 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.85 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 46,385 shares to 12,988 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 13,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.

