Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Baxter Bros Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; Park West Asset Management Increased Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Position

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 38,975 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 777,808 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 418.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.18 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.17. About 164,433 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 21,227 shares. Gam Ag owns 3,657 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 398,926 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 23,019 shares. Df Dent accumulated 26,750 shares. Advisors Asset reported 443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Limited Liability stated it has 63,976 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested in 119,252 shares. Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 41,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Old Natl Financial Bank In invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Prudential Financial accumulated 161,725 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 34,748 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 29,891 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 838,000 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $39.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 42,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,500 shares, and cut its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG).

