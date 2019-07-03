Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Baxter Bros Cut Position by $332,149 as Stock Price Rose; Reinhart Partners Decreased Borg Warner (BWA) Position as Valuation Declined

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 13,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 510,473 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.61 million, down from 524,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 748,604 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,975 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 623,628 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $207.08 million for 9.97 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside State Bank Trust reported 286 shares. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 32,041 shares. Salem Management has invested 0.24% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 15,979 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 401 shares. 1.82M are owned by Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp. 254,487 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Osborne Prns Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.74% or 98,740 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 84,519 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability reported 50,430 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Natixis, France-based fund reported 7,603 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0% or 230 shares. Harris Assoc LP holds 0.46% or 6.55M shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viad Corp New (NYSE:VVI) by 15,578 shares to 62,463 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 65,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp Com.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 35.23 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

