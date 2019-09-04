Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Baxter Bros Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Raised by $380,841 Its Stake

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 25,933 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 22,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 1.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 38,975 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $219.58. About 340,700 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,404 shares to 2,715 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,590 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale stated it has 0.76% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 549,565 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 13,058 shares. 555 are held by Duncker Streett Company. Annex Advisory Svcs Llc accumulated 2,021 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 280,362 shares. Caprock holds 13,377 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Laffer Investments accumulated 5,885 shares. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 21,702 shares. Halsey Associate Ct stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, First Retail Bank has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 11,109 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 45.00 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

