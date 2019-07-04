Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Analysts See $1.33 EPS; 0 Analysts Are Bullish MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 8 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) rating on Thursday, April 11. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $84 target. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 8 by Stephens. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 11. See MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Gordon Haskett

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $88 New Target: $84 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90 New Target: $86 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $83 New Target: $84 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report $1.33 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 7.26% from last quarter’s $1.24 EPS. EW’s profit would be $276.41 million giving it 35.23 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $1.32 EPS previously, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s analysts see 0.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 623,628 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Edwards Comments On Updated TAVR National Coverage Determination – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences To Present At The Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst Of Times Is The Best Of Times To Buy Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.95 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 52.08 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patient??s diseased or defective heart valve.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 22 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 18. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 18. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $202 target in Monday, March 18 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.64 million activity. Armstrong Steve also sold $436,579 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Friday, January 18. KELLY DENIS F had sold 1,180 shares worth $96,973 on Friday, January 25. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Bonomo Charles sold $49,889. The insider POLLI GREGORY sold 12,736 shares worth $1.05M.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.42. About 514,194 shares traded or 20.79% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Cap Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 38,500 shares. Utah Retirement reported 8,366 shares stake. Qs Investors Lc invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 0% or 11,264 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc reported 9,647 shares. Captrust holds 1,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 38 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 118,175 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0% or 97 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 229,737 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp owns 4,662 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 0% or 800 shares. Bahl Gaynor invested in 42,212 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 18 shares.