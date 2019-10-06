Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Analysts See $1.22 EPS; Pacific Premier Bancorp Has 1.38 Sentiment

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 73 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 53 sold and reduced their positions in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 50.40 million shares, down from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report $1.22 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 14.02% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. EW’s profit would be $253.72M giving it 47.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s analysts see -11.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $229.4. About 1.37M shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, U.S. small business administration loans, warehouse credit facilities, commercial real estate loans, residential home loans, construction loans, and consumer loans, as well as banking products for homeowners associations and franchise lending.

The stock increased 1.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 143,323 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) has declined 14.28% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $37.39 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,780 activity.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for 235,000 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 1.28 million shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diligent Investors Llc has 3.47% invested in the company for 225,744 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 3.1% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.21 million shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.71 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 67.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patient??s diseased or defective heart valve.

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $221.27’s average target is -3.54% below currents $229.4 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $23200 target. Raymond James maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $20000 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

