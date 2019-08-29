Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 188 11.34 N/A 3.61 59.01 Smith & Nephew plc 42 4.29 N/A 1.51 30.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Smith & Nephew plc. Smith & Nephew plc has lower revenue and earnings than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Smith & Nephew plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9% Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Smith & Nephew plc is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Smith & Nephew plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 4 9 2.64 Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s average target price is $206.5, while its potential downside is -4.79%. On the other hand, Smith & Nephew plc’s potential downside is -10.79% and its average target price is $43. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation seems more appealing than Smith & Nephew plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.5% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares and 9.1% of Smith & Nephew plc shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares. Competitively, Smith & Nephew plc has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96% Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56%

For the past year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was more bullish than Smith & Nephew plc.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats on 13 of the 12 factors Smith & Nephew plc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.