Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 184 11.47 N/A 3.61 59.01 Lianluo Smart Limited 1 28.03 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Lianluo Smart Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Lianluo Smart Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9% Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lianluo Smart Limited on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lianluo Smart Limited are 1.9 and 0.9 respectively. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lianluo Smart Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Lianluo Smart Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 4 9 2.60 Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is $201.4, with potential downside of -6.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Lianluo Smart Limited are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 0.6% respectively. About 0.2% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart Limited has 52.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96% Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88%

For the past year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had bullish trend while Lianluo Smart Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Lianluo Smart Limited.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.