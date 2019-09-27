Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 219 3.52 206.46M 3.61 59.01 Myomo Inc. 1 0.00 15.72M -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Myomo Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Myomo Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 94,407,608.94% 22% 12.9% Myomo Inc. 2,065,974,503.88% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Myomo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Myomo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Myomo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 2 8 2.73 Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is $221.27, with potential upside of 1.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.5% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares and 12% of Myomo Inc. shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Myomo Inc. has 7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had bullish trend while Myomo Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Myomo Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.